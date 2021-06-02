Senior official in central China under investigation

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Gan Rongkun, secretary of the commission for political and legal affairs in central China's Henan Province, is currently under investigation of the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws.

Gan, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Henan Provincial Committee, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

