Qairhan Salt Lake in Qinghai

Xinhua) 14:44, July 09, 2021

A tourist visits the Qairhan Salt Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2021. The Qairhan Salt Lake in the Qaidam Basin has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. It came to exhibit its values as a tourism destination under a series of comprehensive local development schemes. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

