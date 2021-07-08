Home>>
Uncanny scenery of Qinghai's 'Wusute Yadan' in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 15:37, July 08, 2021
Aerial photo shows the Wusute Yadan in the Qaidam Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2021. (Photo by correspondent/ Mu Huayu)
The unique geographical landform of Wusute Yadan consists of wind-eroded rocks known as yardangs.
