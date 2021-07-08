We Are China

Uncanny scenery of Qinghai's 'Wusute Yadan' in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 15:37, July 08, 2021

Aerial photo shows the Wusute Yadan in the Qaidam Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 7, 2021. (Photo by correspondent/ Mu Huayu)

The unique geographical landform of Wusute Yadan consists of wind-eroded rocks known as yardangs.

