Unique landscape: Water Yadan Geopark in Qinghai province

People's Daily Online) 15:45, July 12, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

A unique and amazing piece of scenery can be seen at the Water Yadan Geopark. In the fresh water of the Qaidam Basin in Qinghai Province, one dry area has a magical appearance, with a landscape formed by wind erosion.

Some people say it is another world secluded from the hustle and bustle of cities, which has been formed through perennial howling winds. Against the background of endless open air, the place resembles a solitary old person standing quietly. Another aspect that impresses visitors is the aquatic color of turquoise, bringing to mind a shade of Chinese jade that symbolizes reserved beauty. But in July, accompanied by groups of gulls soaring in the air or paddling near the bank, the Geopark takes on a charming and lively look.

“Yadan” is an Uyghur word which means steep rocks. It is a large area of soft, poorly consolidated rock and bedrock surfaces that have been extensively grooved, fluted, and pitted by wind erosion. The water surrounding Yadan is the melted snow from the Kunlun Mountains, bringing up the water level of the Jinaier lake beside the dry Yadan and submerging its lower rocks. As a result, a landscape of beautiful water and exotic rocks has formed.

