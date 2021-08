We Are China

Scenery of summer pasture in Qinghai

Xinhua) 17:39, August 04, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2021 shows two yak calves running in a summer pasture in Maqen County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

