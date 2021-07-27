Home>>
Scenery of Wulanmaodu pasture in Inner Mongolia
(Xinhua) 10:29, July 27, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2021 shows a herd of cattle on the Wulanmaodu pasture, which is located in the northern part of Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
