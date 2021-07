We Are China

Summer landscape of Chenbarhu Banner Grassland in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:13, July 23, 2021

Photo taken on July 22, 2021 shows a summer landscape of the Chenbarhu Banner Grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)