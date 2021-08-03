Free daycare services during summer vacation ease pressure on parents in Qinghai

Xinhua) 15:51, August 03, 2021

Boys play soccer at a daycare center in Nyainca Village of Maqen County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 2, 2021. Nyainca Village is located at the foot of the A'nyemaqen Mountain in northwest China's Qinghai Province. As the local herdsmen are busy moving to the summer pastures, their school-age children may find it difficult to participate in group activities during the summer vacation, and some are even left unattended. In 2018, the local authorities have launched a project to provide free daycare services for the kids during the summer vacation to ease the pressure on busy parents. Now the program has been promoted in all 35 administrative villages of Maqen County, and is well received by the locals. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

