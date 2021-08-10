Founder of vegetable plantation in Yushu, China's Qinghai

August 10, 2021

Wei Jinming checks the growth of leeks at his vegetable plantation at Xinzhai Village, Jiegu Township, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 5, 2021. Broccoli, leeks, rice... all grow in their prime time in Wei Jinming's vegetable plantation at Xinzhai Village, nearly 4,000 meters above the sea level. Wei, a native from Henan Province in central China, moved to Jiegu and started his plantation with a piece of contracted farmland. One shovel after another, he moved rocks and sands there, and replaced with night soil and flood sediment sourced from dozens of kilometers away. Years of arduous work resulted in his success to grow more than 30 kinds of vegetables and fruits in his 300-square meter greenhouse. Wei's is merely one of the many of greenhouses burgeoning in Yushu.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

