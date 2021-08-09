Picturesque scenery spotted in Zadoi County, China's Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:33, August 09, 2021

Aerial photo captures the picturesque scenery of Zadoi County in Yushu Tibetan autonomous prefecture, China' Qinghai Province, August 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Jiangning)

The Zadoi County contains diverse geographical landforms such as mountains, lakes, shrubs, and prairie. It's also a significant habitat for wild animals in the San Jiangyuan area of the Tibetan Plateau, known as the "hometown of snow leopards in China".

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)