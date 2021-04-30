Languages

Friday, April 30, 2021

International Dance Day marked in Lisbon, Portugal

(Xinhua) 11:21, April 30, 2021

Dancers of the Portuguese National Ballet Company perform during a class open to the public to mark the International Dance Day in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 29, 2021. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)


