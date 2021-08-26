Home>>
Photovoltaic industry helps to promote rural vitalization in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 09:37, August 26, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2021 shows a photovoltaic power station in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A project combining agriculture with photovoltaic power station was rolled out to promote rural vitalization. Villagers grow mushrooms at mushroom greenhouses built under photovoltaic solar panels, plant other agricultural products and herd sheep in the fields in the photovoltaic power station. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
