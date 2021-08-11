Photovoltaic power station in north China's village

Xinhua) 10:34, August 11, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2021 shows a photovoltaic power station in Tujing Village, Yunzhou District of Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province. The photovoltaic power station, built upon 1,851 mu (123.4 hectares) of saline-alkaline land, generates over 80 million KWH of power per year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

