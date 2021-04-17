2 firefighters die in battling Beijing's power station fire
Firefighters work in the accident site in an energy storage power station in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2021. Two firefighters died when they were putting out a fire in an energy storage power station on Friday. The municipal fire and rescue department said on its official website on Saturday morning that it dispatched 235 firefighters with 47 fire engines to put out the fire that broke out at Friday noon time. The northern part of the station exploded all of a sudden in the course of fire-fighting operation, resulting in the death of two firefighters and the injury of another. One employee of the station remained missing, the department said. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Two firefighters died when they were putting out a fire in an energy storage power station in Fengtai District of Beijing on Friday.
The municipal fire and rescue department said on its official website on Saturday morning that it dispatched 235 firefighters with 47 fire engines to put out the fire that broke out at Friday noon time.
The northern part of the station exploded all of a sudden in the course of fire-fighting operation, resulting in the death of two firefighters and the injury of another. One employee of the station remained missing, the department said.
The fire was put out at 11:40 p.m. Friday.
