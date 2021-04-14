Guangzhou surpasses Beijing to secure final CBA playoff spot
Jpseph Young (L) of Beijing goes for the basket during the 56th round CBA match between Beijing and Qingdao, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Guangdong Loong Lions overcame Xinjiang Flying Tigers to secure the last CBA playoff ticket.
ZHUJI, China, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Joseph Young was heroic but unable to carry the Beijing Royal Fighters into the CBA playoffs.
The Guangzhou Loong Lions overcame the Xinjiang Flying Tigers 105-94 Tuesday in the last round of the CBA regular season. Coupled with Beijing's 106-99 loss to the Qingdao Eagles, Guangzhou scooped a last-gasp playoff berth at the expense of Beijing.
With both finishing the regular season with a 25-29 win-loss record, Guangzhou made the playoff due to their favorable head-to-head record against Beijing.
Despite resting Donatas Motiejunas, Xinjiang opened the match with a 12-4 lead, but after another Xinjiang paint player Zhou Qi was substituted, Guangzhou began to come back into contention and pulled back the first quarter at 28-23.
