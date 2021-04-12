Languages

Monday, April 12, 2021

In pics: blooming flowers at temples in Beijing

(Xinhua) 14:32, April 12, 2021

Photo taken on April 11, 2021 shows blooming lilacs at Fayuan Temple in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Liu Xianguo/Xinhua)


