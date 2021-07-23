Languages

Friday, July 23, 2021

Photovoltaic industry helps boost local residents' income in Huainan, Anhui

(Xinhua) 16:55, July 23, 2021

Engineers conduct maintenance work at a floating solar farm in Panji District of Huainan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 20, 2021. In recent years, Huainan city authorities have been exploring a development model which combines fishery with the photovoltaic industry to help boost local residents' income. With a total investment exceeding 1 billion yuan (about 155 million U.S. dollars), a 150-megawat floating solar farm was established in a coal mining subsidence area. The facility has a better power generation efficiency compared to land-based photovoltaic power stations. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)


