Photovoltaic industry helps boost local residents' income in Huainan, Anhui

Xinhua) 16:55, July 23, 2021

Engineers conduct maintenance work at a floating solar farm in Panji District of Huainan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 20, 2021. In recent years, Huainan city authorities have been exploring a development model which combines fishery with the photovoltaic industry to help boost local residents' income. With a total investment exceeding 1 billion yuan (about 155 million U.S. dollars), a 150-megawat floating solar farm was established in a coal mining subsidence area. The facility has a better power generation efficiency compared to land-based photovoltaic power stations. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

