Bridges in mountainous Guizhou
(Xinhua) 08:36, August 16, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows the Yachihe Bridge of Guiyang-Qianxi Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Southwest China's Guizhou, a mountainous province boasting over 20,000 bridges among its karst mountains, is dubbed "the museum of bridges" due to the vast numbers, various types and complex technologies of the bridges built over the decades. The bridges, dozens are world record class works, creating thoroughfares by spanning gorges, deeply integrated the province into the nation's transportation network and brought great improvement to the local residents' quality of life. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
