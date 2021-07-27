New look of Huawu Village in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:28, July 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows a view of a relocation site for poverty alleviation at Huawu Village in Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Huawu Village, although boasting unique ethnic Miao culture and splendid mountain views with vast water bodies, once had a poverty headcount ratio as high as 63.6 percent. Taking advantage of the rich cultural and natural heritage, the local government initiated a scenic area project as a targeted measure to shake off poverty to boost tourism by constructing a "miles-long gallery" . The village that once had no roads, tap water and electricity supply and was isolated from the outside world is now bustling with tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

