This is land of heroes: Sudan's ambassador to China on SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 16:58, July 22, 2021

Some very important events took place in Southwest China's Guizhou Province during the early revolutionary history of the Communist Party of China.

"This is the land of heroes," Sudanese Ambassador to China Gafar Karar Ahmed K. said during a visit to the province.

The ambassador also visited the venue of the Zunyi Meeting, a famous meeting held in 1935 and widely considered a watershed event in the history of the CPC.

"It's a good exhibition for all Chinese people to visit this place," the ambassador said, adding that "Every soldier in the Long March not only represents himself, he represents all the hope of the Chinese people. When they are holding all the hope of the nation behind them, China is a strong China, and a free country and (with) happy people."

In early 1935, the famous Zunyi Meeting held there became a crucial turning point of the Long March, which established the leadership of the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

