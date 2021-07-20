China's big data industry impressive: Luxembourg's ambassador to China

Xinhua) 16:10, July 20, 2021

Marc Hubsch, Luxembourg's ambassador to China, has praised China's big data industry's development during a visit to southwestern province of Guizhou.

Guizhou is now one of the regions with the highest number of mega-data centers in the country and even in the world.

Its rich big-data resources are injecting growth momentum into the digital economy. Between 2016 and 2020, Guizhou's digital economic growth rate ranked first in China for five consecutive years. In 2021, the added value of its digital economy is expected to exceed 600 billion yuan (about 91.7 billion U.S. dollars).

