Languages

Archive

Friday, July 16, 2021

Home>>

Ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" marked in Guizhou

(Xinhua) 10:35, July 16, 2021

A dragon dance team performs amid splashes of water to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories