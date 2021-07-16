We Are China

Ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" marked in Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:35, July 16, 2021

A dragon dance team performs amid splashes of water to celebrate "Liuyueliu", an ethnic festival, in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

