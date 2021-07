We Are China

Scenery of Caohai National Nature Reserve in Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:01, July 09, 2021

A tourist walks at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

