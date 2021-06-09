Yunwu Bridge in SW China's Guizhou undergoes 840-ton load test

Ecns.cn) 15:15, June 09, 2021

Trucks conduct a load test on the 1,720 meters Yunwu Bridge of Duyun-Anshun Expressway in Yunwu Town, Guiding County, Qiannan Prefecture, Guizhou Province, June 8, 2021. (Photo/Qu Honglun)

The load test used 24 trucks, weighing 35 tons each and 840 tons in total, to check whether the quality and working performance of the bridge are in accordance with the design. The cable towers of the bridge are designed as H-shaped reinforced concrete structures with heights of 273 meters and 300 meters respectively. This is the control project of Duyun-Anshun Expressway.

