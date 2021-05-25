Farmers and farm cattle work in terraced fields in Liping County, Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 10:10, May 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2021 shows farmers and farm cattle working in the terraced fields during an event presenting the local agricultural traditions in Liping County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

