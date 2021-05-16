2nd intangible cultural heritage week kicks off in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 11:14, May 16, 2021

Women of the Miao ethnic group draw patterns on a piece of batik named "Thousand Birds", depicting a thousand of golden pheasants, at Wanda Town of Danzhai County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2021. The second intangible cultural heritage week kicked off on Saturday in Danzhai. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritages will present their skills such as traditional making techniques of batik and paper. Forums and symposiums on promoting the integrated development of tourism and intangible cultural heritages will also be held during the event. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

