Friday, May 28, 2021

Advanced techs at Int'l Big Data Expo in Guizhou appeal to visitors

(Ecns.cn) 10:46, May 28, 2021

Visitors take a selfie with the logo of the 2021 China International Big Data Expo held in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, May 27, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The expo is held between May 25 and 28, showcasing cutting-edge technological innovations and achievements.


