In pics: Mengjia ancient bridge in Guizhou

Xinhua) 14:37, June 08, 2021

The Mengjia ancient bridge, built in 1882, is pictured along with the Yinpo River grand bridge of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway (in the distance) in Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

