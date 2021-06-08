Home>>
In pics: Mengjia ancient bridge in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 14:37, June 08, 2021
The Mengjia ancient bridge, built in 1882, is pictured along with the Yinpo River grand bridge of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway (in the distance) in Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
