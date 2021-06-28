Home>>
Zunyi-Yuqing expressway in Guizhou
(Xinhua) 09:29, June 28, 2021
Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2021 shows the Xiangjiang River Grand Bridge along the Zunyi-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 93km expressway is expected to shorten the travel time between Zunyi City and Yuqing County from 3 hours to about 70 minutes. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
