Zunyi-Yuqing expressway in Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:29, June 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2021 shows the Xiangjiang River Grand Bridge along the Zunyi-Yuqing expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The 93km expressway is expected to shorten the travel time between Zunyi City and Yuqing County from 3 hours to about 70 minutes. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

