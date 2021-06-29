Duyun-Anshun expressway in Guizhou put into operation

Xinhua) 10:16, June 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2021 shows the Huishui Bridge of the Duyun-Anshun expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Duyun-Anshun expressway was put into operation on Monday. It is the first section of the 276-kilometer-long national expressway G7611 linking Duyun with Shangri-La. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

