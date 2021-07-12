Eco Forum Global kicks off in southwest China

GUIYANG, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's only national-level global forum themed on ecological civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021, opened on Monday in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The two-day conference, centering on the country's green and low-carbon transition to build a community of life for humans and nature, will witness a range of online and offline activities. A slew of guests is expected to join the event online, while around 500 are attending the forum on site.

Apart from conferences, various exhibitions, trade fairs and promotion activities concerning eco-friendly industries will be held during the event.

Since its inception in 2009, the forum has successfully convened 10 sessions.

