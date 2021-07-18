China's Guizhou targets 45 pct green economy share of GDP in 2021

Photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows the view of Xianshuiwo photovoltaic power plant in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Pan Cong/Xinhua)

GUIYANG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province aims to raise the green economy share of its gross domestic product (GDP) to 45 percent this year, according to the provincial development and reform commission on Saturday.

Guizhou became one of China's first national ecological civilization pilot zones in 2016. As the province with the highest number of natural world heritage sites in China, Guizhou, which acts as the ecological barrier of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the Pearl River, has been sticking to a high-end, green and low-carbon development model in recent years.

In 2020, the green economy accounted for approximately 42 percent of the province's GDP.

The province has clarified that a "green economy" is an economy that promotes sustainable growth and improves people's well-being. It is based on energy saving and ecological conservation, and demonstrates harmony and common prosperity between people and nature.

The province aims to raise the green economy proportion of its GDP to over half by 2025.

