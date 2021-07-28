Home>>
Main arch of Dafaqu grand bridge of Renhuai-Zunyi expressway closes
(Xinhua) 13:02, July 28, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2021 shows the construction site of the Dafaqu grand bridge of Renhuai-Zunyi expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main arch of Dafaqu grand bridge successfully closed on Tuesday. The bridge, with designed length of 1,427 meters and width of 33 meters, is one of the key projects along the expressway. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Guizhou plans to build 38,000 EV charging piles by 2023
- New look of Huawu Village in China's Guizhou
- This is land of heroes: Sudan's ambassador to China on SW China's Guizhou
- China's big data industry impressive: Luxembourg's ambassador to China
- China's Guizhou targets 45 pct green economy share of GDP in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.