Main arch of Dafaqu grand bridge of Renhuai-Zunyi expressway closes

Xinhua) 13:02, July 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2021 shows the construction site of the Dafaqu grand bridge of Renhuai-Zunyi expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main arch of Dafaqu grand bridge successfully closed on Tuesday. The bridge, with designed length of 1,427 meters and width of 33 meters, is one of the key projects along the expressway. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

