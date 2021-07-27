China's Guizhou plans to build 38,000 EV charging piles by 2023

Xinhua) 11:06, July 27, 2021

A new energy vehicle is displayed at Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2021 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on July 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

GUIYANG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province plans to build 38,000 charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2023, the provincial government has said.

According to the action plan, 4,500 EV charging piles will be set up this year, with a further 5,000 in 2022 and 5,500 in 2023.

The plan notes that the charging piles will be built in places such as tourist attractions, transport hubs and expressway service areas, as well as passenger transport centers in counties and towns.

