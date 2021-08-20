Light &Shadow show adds charm to Huangguoshu Waterfall in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 10:23, August 20, 2021

The panoramic light and shadow show is staged at Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The panoramic light and shadow show combining lighting and 3D visual effects has been staged at Huangguoshu Waterfall every night since June this year, providing visitors with an immersive visual feast that is different from the daytime experience.

