Hezhang County in Guizhou improves tourism facilities and boosts tourism industry

Xinhua) 09:47, September 06, 2021

Tourists tour a scenic spot in Hezhang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2021. Hezhang County, featuring beautiful natural scenery and distinctive culture, has ramped up efforts in improving tourism facilities and boosting tourism industry in recent years. Tourism development of the county has given impetus to its rural revitalization. Statistics show that the county has received 4.34 million visitor trips from January to August this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

