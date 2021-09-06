Home>>
Hezhang County in Guizhou improves tourism facilities and boosts tourism industry
(Xinhua) 09:47, September 06, 2021
Tourists tour a scenic spot in Hezhang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 3, 2021. Hezhang County, featuring beautiful natural scenery and distinctive culture, has ramped up efforts in improving tourism facilities and boosting tourism industry in recent years. Tourism development of the county has given impetus to its rural revitalization. Statistics show that the county has received 4.34 million visitor trips from January to August this year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China lists another 199 key villages for rural tourism development
- New semester begins for school of three in SW China's Guizhou
- Photovoltaic industry helps to promote rural vitalization in Guizhou
- Ecological restoration transforms garbage dump into tourist resort in north China
- Tourism boosts rural vitalization in Tibet
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.