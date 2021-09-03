China lists another 199 key villages for rural tourism development

Xinhua) 10:23, September 03, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, together with the National Development and Reform Commission, has added another 199 villages to the country's list of key villages for rural tourism development.

The two departments also announced a list of key rural tourism townships, the first of its kind. A total of 100 townships nationwide made it into the list.

According to the ministry, relevant local departments are to support these villages and townships in tourism development through favorable policies, financial aid and other measures.

Previously, China had released two lists of key rural tourism villages, consisting of 1,000 villages in total.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)