Nanjing County in Fujian develops tourism industry and local economy in sustainable way

Xinhua) 09:32, August 19, 2021

Tourists visit Yunshuiyao ancient town in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 17, 2021. Relying on Tulou, the unique residential architecture of Fujian Province which was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2008, Nanjing County has found a sustainable way to develop the rural tourism industry and boost the local economy. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

