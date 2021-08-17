Seasonal fishing ban lifted in Fujian Province, SE China

Xinhua) 08:13, August 17, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2021 shows fishing boats sailing from a port in Pinghai Town of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. A three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban on the sea area of the province was lifted on Monday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

