Seasonal fishing ban lifted in Fujian Province, SE China
(Xinhua) 08:13, August 17, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2021 shows fishing boats sailing from a port in Pinghai Town of Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province. A three-and-a-half-month seasonal fishing ban on the sea area of the province was lifted on Monday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
