Typhoon Lupit makes second landfall in southeast China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:17, August 06, 2021

Fishing boats berth at a dock in Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

FUZHOU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Lupit made its second landfall on Thursday in east China's Fujian Province, bringing heavy downpours and forcing the evacuation of thousands.

The typhoon came ashore in Dongshan County in the city of Zhangzhou at around 4:50 p.m., with maximum wind speeds of 18 meters per second near its center, according to the meteorological observatory of Fujian.

This was just hours after the ninth typhoon this year landed in the city of Shantou, in south China's Guangdong Province, at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, the National Meteorological Center said.

As of 6 p.m., Fujian Province had evacuated 25,000 people from hazardous areas and recalled 153 fishing boats to port, according to the provincial emergency management department.

A total of 218 harbors and coastal scenic spots, as well as 88 ferry lines, have been closed, it said.

Cities including Fuzhou and Zhangzhou have initiated an emergency response to flood and waterlogging amid torrential rains brought by Lupit, and experts have warned of heightened risks of geological disasters, as the typhoon is expected to linger in the province's coastal areas.

