China renews emergency response as Typhoon Lupit approaches

Xinhua) 08:36, August 05, 2021

Rescuers participate in a flood-relief drill on the Wulie River in Shuangqiao District of Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2021. (Photo by Wang Liqun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a level-IV emergency response on Wednesday for flood and typhoon control, as Typhoon Lupit is approaching the country's southern coastal areas.

Typhoon Lupit, the ninth one this year, is likely to make landfall on the coast from Lufeng of Guangdong to Jinjiang of Fujian around midday Thursday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

From Wednesday to Saturday, heavy rainfalls and rainstorms are expected to lash some regions south of the Yangtze River and in the southern part of China. Parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, and Guangdong will experience severe storms, said the ministry.

The typhoon will gradually weaken after making landfall and then move to the sea from eastern Fujian Saturday night.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

