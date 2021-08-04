China activates emergency response to north China floods

August 04, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) jointly activated a level-IV emergency response on Monday to floods in the northern province of Hebei.

Since late July, cities such as Handan and Xingtai in the province have suffered severe flooding triggered by torrential rainfalls, Typhoon In-Fa, and inflows of upstream water, the MEM said.

As of Monday, the floods had affected 654,000 people and claimed two lives in Hebei, with 103,000 relocated.

The natural disaster had also caused a direct economic loss of 660 million yuan (about 102.15 million U.S. dollars), the ministry said.

A working team has been dispatched by the commission and the MEM to the affected areas to help local authorities with disaster relief work.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

