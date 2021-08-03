China's State Council to investigate flood responses in central China

August 03, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced Monday that it has decided to set up an investigation team to assess the responses to the devastating flood in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

The team will be headed by the Ministry of Emergency Management and include officials and experts from relevant departments, the State Council said in a statement.

The investigation aims to summarize the experience and lessons drawn from the response and propose measures that can be taken to improve disaster prevention and relief in the future, the statement said.

Those who are found breaching their duties in the Zhengzhou flood will be held responsible according to the law and regulations, it added.

As of Monday noon, a total of 292 people were confirmed dead and 47 missing in Zhengzhou City, the provincial capital of Henan, due to the serious flood in mid-July, according to the provincial government.

