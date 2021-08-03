China issues alert for flash floods

Xinhua) 09:56, August 03, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday issued warnings for flash floods in parts of the country.

East China's Fujian Province and northwest China's Qinghai Province are highly likely to see flash floods from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a yellow alert issued jointly by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

The authorities also warned of possible flash floods caused by heavy rains in other parts of the country, issuing a blue alert for parts of Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Guangdong, and Gansu.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)