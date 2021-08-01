Chinese communities in New Zealand donate for flooding affected regions in China's Henan

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese communities in New Zealand's Auckland have united in a rally to donate for flooding affected regions in China's Henan Province.

Within less than one week, the Chinese communities have donated about 278,573 U.S. dollars, including both cash and daily necessities.

Alex Zhang, executive vice president of Canton Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, is pleased that the Chinese businesses have initiated the donation.

"One of our chamber members, the Magic Lamp, a cross border business, came to us and offered its proposal to donate for the flooding affected Henan province," said Zhang.

Within days, daily necessities, including 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, 100,000 boxes of milk and 1,000 jars of peanut butter, were donated and delivered to the flood-affected region of Anyang in Henan Province through the help and networks of the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China.

"There is a Chinese saying: When disaster struck, help came from all sides. We, as the overseas Chinese, are standing together with our families and friends in Henan. We care for them, and we share the responsibility to help," said Zhang.

The central Auckland based Onehunga Chinese Association raised about 4,950 U.S. dollars in just two days.

Hao Lianqin, president of the Onehunga Chinese Association, said "Most of our members are elderly people who live on a pension. The amount they donated may not be much, but they were donating from their life savings."

