China sees marked drop in flood losses

Xinhua) 11:38, July 29, 2021

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Floods have led to much fewer economic losses and lost lives in China this year, an official said Wednesday.

Flooding affected some 34.81 million people and caused direct economic losses of 123 billion yuan (about 18.9 billion U.S. dollars) since the beginning of 2021, said Zhou Xuewen, secretary-general of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and vice minister of emergency management.

The numbers went down 34 percent and 22 percent, respectively, when compared with the average in the past five years, Zhou said.

The disasters resulted in 146 people killed or missing, down 64 percent.

Zhou also cited a 45-percent drop in the number of houses toppled by deluges in 2021.

