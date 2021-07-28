China boosts supply of seeds to help flood-hit province

Xinhua) 09:55, July 28, 2021

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China is working to ensure the supply of seeds for agricultural recovery in central China's Henan Province, where the torrential rainfall caused casualties and property losses.

Enterprises in Henan have been active and can provide seeds which are expected to cover 3.36 million mu (224,000 hectares) of land, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tuesday.

Other regions including Shandong, Sichuan and Hebei will provide seeds that could cover 1.37 million mu of land.

The country will release seeds from its national reserves and provide 100,000 kg of vegetable seeds which can cover 240,000 mu of land and 50,000 kg of mung bean seeds which can cover 30,000 mu of land, the ministry said.

Enterprises from regions such as Jiangxi, Shandong, Beijing and Shaanxi have donated about 7,200 kg of seeds as of Tuesday.

The ministry said it will work with Henan closely to ensure seed supply for agricultural recovery.

The death toll from torrential rains in Henan has risen to 71, as of noon on Tuesday, said the information office of the provincial government at a press conference.

