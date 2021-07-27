Shovel loader driver volunteers services for flood-relief work in Henan

Xinhua) 11:17, July 27, 2021

Li Wei transfers residents with a shovel loader in Baisha Town of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 25, 2021. After a record rainstorm ravaged central China's Henan Province, Li Wei, a 33-year-old shovel loader driver, volunteered his services for flood-relief work. On July 20, residential areas near Baisha Town were flooded and roads were inundated by flood water. Li saw a stranded elder standing in the rain and sent him back home with his shovel loader. Thereafter, he joined a voluntary group in Baisha Town and helped ferry residents. "Now I intend to take part in the flood-relief work in Xinxiang as the condition in Zhengzhou turns better," said Li Wei. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

