Rescuers block burst of embankment in Hebi City, Henan

Xinhua) 10:51, July 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2021 shows rescuers blocking the burst of the embankment on the Weihe River in Pengcun Village, Hebi City of central China's Henan Province. Affected by continuous rainfall, an embankment breach occurred in the Pengcun village section of the Weihe River. The breach had been blocked on early Monday morning after more than 70 hours of rescue work. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoming/Xinhua)

