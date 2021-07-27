Rescue work underway in flood-hit Weihui, China's Henan

July 27, 2021

Rescuers aboard rubber boats and shovel loaders move toward a hospital in Weihui, Xinxiang City of central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2021. Weihui is suffering from serious flooding caused by heavy downpour in the past few days. Rescue work is still in progress there. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

